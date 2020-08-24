Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny but cold Friday for Christmas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny but cold Christmas Friday. Snow showers in northwest Indiana. Highs in the low 20s.

Friday: Cold, with Indiana snow showers. High: 22, Low: 18

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 35, Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with light rain and snow. High: 42, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 29, Low: 15

Tuesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. High: 31, Low: 29

Wednesday: Rain and snow. High: 40, Low: 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold with AM snow. High: 29, Low: 16

