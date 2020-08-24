Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny but very chilly Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny but very chilly Saturday, with highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny but chilly. High: 47 Low: 37

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mainly dry. High: 49, Low: 36

Monday: Rain, snow showers. High: 42, Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, showers early. High: 44, Low: 30

Wednesday: Sunny, cool. High: 51, Low: 37

Thursday: Sunny. High: 50, Low: 38

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 50, Low: 37


