Chicago Weather: Sunny, chilly Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and chilly Friday. Highs in the low 40s.

Friday: Chilly. High: 42, Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy with PM showers. High: 48, Low: 43

Sunday: Rain ends early, partly cloudy and very windy. High: 49, Low: 32

Monday: Sunny, chilly. High: 45, Low: 31

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly, quiet. High: 45, Low: 31

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy, mild. High: 58, Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very nice. High: 62, Low: 42


