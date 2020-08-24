Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, chilly Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, but chilly on Tuesday with highs around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny but chilly. High: 41, Low: 29

Wednesday: Windy and slightly milder. High: 49, Low: 43

Thursday: Windy, very ild. High: 62, Low: 47

Friday: More clouds, rain late. High: 61, Low: 44

Saturday: Rain likely. High: 50, Low: 42

Sunday: More rain. High: 47, Low: 29

Monday: Colder with showers: 41, Low: 29


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
