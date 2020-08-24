Chicago Weather: Sunny, cold Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and cold Friday. Highs in the low 20s.
Friday: Sunny and cold. High: 22, Low: 4
Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 28, Low: 2125
Sunday: Light snow. High: 33, Low: 27
Monday: Snow showers. High: 32, Low: 27
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 30, Low: 23
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 32, Low: 24
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 30, Low: 20
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
