Chicago Weather: Sunny, cold Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and cold Friday. Highs in the low 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny and cold. High: 22, Low: 4

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 28, Low: 2125

Sunday: Light snow. High: 33, Low: 27

Monday: Snow showers. High: 32, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 30, Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 32, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 30, Low: 20

