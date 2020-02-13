Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and cooler by the lake Saturday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, cooler lakeside. High: 84, Low: 66

Sunday: A few showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 64

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 61

Tuesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 75, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 79, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, very nice. High: 80, Low: 63

Friday: Another great day. High: 82, Low: 65


