Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, cooler by the lake Sunday. Lows in the 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 50, Low: 40
Monday: Sunny, warm, breezy. High: 76, Low: 60
Tuesday: Very warm. High: 83, Low: 60
Wednesday: Warm with showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 48
Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 58, Low: 43
Friday: Sunny, drying out. High: 60, Low: 44
Saturday: Morning rain, PM scattered showers. High: 60, Low: 40
