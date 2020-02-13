Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and hot Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, hot, dry. High: 89, Low: 70

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High: 90, Low: 72

Monday: Sunny, hot. High: 92, Low: 73.

Tuesday: Sunny, even hotter. High: 94, Low: 73

Wednesday: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 95, Low: 92

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 92, Low: 68

Friday: Partly sunny, stray storm. High: 84, Low: 67


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot at Ukrainian Village barbershop
More looting photos released by Chicago police
Woman, 73, shot while opening door to Calumet Heights home
Friday night lights back on in Munster, with COVID-19 precautions
Legendary Chicago mobster, hitman Frank Cullotta dies in Vegas
Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection
NW Side robbers pose as police officers: CPD
Show More
White Sox fan donates kidney to Cubs fan
Former McCook Mayor Jeffrey Tobolski faces federal corruption charges
Withdrawing money from retirement account should be last resort, experts say
Chicago aldermen delay decision to declare state of emergency
No bail for rapper accused of killing bystander
More TOP STORIES News