Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and hot Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, hot, dry. High: 89, Low: 70: Sunny and hot. High: 90, Low: 72: Sunny, hot. High: 92, Low: 73.: Sunny, even hotter. High: 94, Low: 73: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 95, Low: 92: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 92, Low: 68: Partly sunny, stray storm. High: 84, Low: 67