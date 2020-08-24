Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, lake breeze Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunshine and a lake breeze on Thursday. Highs in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, lake breeze. High: 42, Low: 26

Friday: Lots of sun. High: 46, Low: 25

Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 45, Low: 26

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 48, Low: 34

Monday: Partly cloudy, much warmer. High: 58, Low: 43

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, mild. High: 60, Low: 48

Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 62, Low: 53

