Chicago Weather: Sunny, less cold Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and less cold Friday. Highs in the upper 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, a little less cold. High: 29, Low: 23

Saturday: Partly cloudy, snow at night. High: 33, Low: 29

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snowy. High: 32, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly sunny, drying out. High: 31, Low: 18

Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 21

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 36, Low: 28

Thursday: Rain to snow. High: 39, Low: 27

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
