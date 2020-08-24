Chicago Weather: Sunny, less cold Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and less cold Friday. Highs in the upper 20s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Sunny, a little less cold. High: 29, Low: 23
Saturday: Partly cloudy, snow at night. High: 33, Low: 29
Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snowy. High: 32, Low: 24
Monday: Mostly sunny, drying out. High: 31, Low: 18
Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 21
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 36, Low: 28
Thursday: Rain to snow. High: 39, Low: 27
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More