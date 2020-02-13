Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, mainly dry Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, mainly dry Tuesday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 74, Low: 56

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny, very nice. High: 81, Low: 60

Friday: Another great day. High: 85, Low: 64

Saturday:Sunny, dry. High: 86, Low: 72

Sunday: A few showers and storms. High: 88, Low: 70

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 88, Low: 72


