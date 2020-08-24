Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild, breezy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, mild and breezy on Friday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny and mild. High: 79, Low: 63

Saturday: Sunny, warm, nearly perfect. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 80, Low: 71

Monday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry Labor Day. High: 84, Low: 64

Tuesday: Sunny, still warm. High: 80 Low: 62

Wednesday:Showers possible. High: 74, Low: 56

Thursday: Sunny, drying out. High: 70, Low: 54



