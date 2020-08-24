Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild start to Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday gets off to a sunny, mild start. Highs near 40.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, milder. High: 40, Low: 34

Saturday: Cloudy with light rain. High: 45, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39, Low: 30

Monday: Sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 44, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 41, Low: 30

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix to snow. High: 45, Low: 26

Thursday: Big change! Cold. High: 20, Low: 14

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot admits she knew about botched CPD raid, orders changes
FOP President John Catanzara could be fired for social media posts
Longtime Chicago paramedic loses battle to COVID-19
Save A Lot shutters store in West Side food desert
Cyber insurance: What it covers, how much it costs
Teen charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
IL marks 10th day of triple-digit COVID-19 deaths
Show More
Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first 'Star Wars' trilogy, dies
COVID vaccinations begin at Stroger, Roseland hospitals
Cayman Islands jails US college student in coronavirus case
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Lincoln Park Zoo to temporarily close after ZooLights celebration
More TOP STORIES News