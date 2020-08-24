Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and mild Tuesday. Highs in the low 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. High: 73, Low: 57

Wednesday: Bright sunshine. High: 74, Low: 46

Thursday: Sunny and slightly cooler. High: 68, Low: 51

Friday: Sunny, still dry. High: 75, Low: 59

Saturday: Warm, like summer. High: 80, Low: 61

Sunday: Mostly sunny, PM clouds. High: 78, Low: 63

Monday: Windy but warm. High: 82, Low: 60


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Urban Prep senior killed in shooting family calls 'tragic accident'
Boogaloo Facebook posts may have led to Kenosha protest deaths, lawsuit claims
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Boy struck by stray bullet: 'I screamed, I just screamed'
Illinois marijuana sales set record in September
Thousands of suburban students return to in-person learning
Evidence shows children can efficiently transmit COVID-19, CDC says
Show More
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
CPS teacher dies due to COVID-19 related symptoms
These Illinois counties rejected the most mail-in ballots in 2016, 2018
Underwood, Oberweis duke it out on the airwaves
Children's healthcare woes exacerbated by COVID-19, Medicare head says
More TOP STORIES News