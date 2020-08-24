Chicago Weather: Sunny, milder Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and milder Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, milder. High: 46, Low: 27: Lots of sun. High: 45, Low: 30: Sunny and quiet. High: 43, Low: 26: Sunny and still dry. High: 41, Low: 28: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles, flurries. High: 39, Low: 27: Mostly sunny, flurries in Indiana. High: 37, Low: 26: Clouds increase. High: 42, Low: 32