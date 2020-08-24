Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, milder Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and milder Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Sunny, milder. High: 46, Low: 27

Thursday: Lots of sun. High: 45, Low: 30

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 43, Low: 26

Saturday: Sunny and still dry. High: 41, Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles, flurries. High: 39, Low: 27

Monday: Mostly sunny, flurries in Indiana. High: 37, Low: 26

Tuesday: Clouds increase. High: 42, Low: 32


