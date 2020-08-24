Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, mostly dry Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and mostly dry Friday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 54, Low: 41

Saturday: Partly cloudy, showers later in the day. High: 58, Low: 46

Sunday: Morning rain, mostly cloudy. High: 56, Low: 42

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 70, Low: 54

Wednesday: Stray showers. High: 68, Low: 48

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 67, Low: 47


