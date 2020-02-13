Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice, cooler by the lake Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, mild, and cooler by the lake Friday. Highs around 80, in the 70s by Lake Michigan.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 63

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 82, Low: 65

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 61

Tuesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 77, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 78, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 62


