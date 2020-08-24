Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and nice Friday. Highs in the low 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Another great day. High: 72, Low: 51

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High:70, Low: 54

Sunday: Breezy and warm. High: 73, Low: 59

Monday: Sunny, breezy, very warm: 75, Low: 58

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 40

Wednesday: Sunny but colder. High: 48, Low: 30

Thursday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 52, Low: 32


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois shatters COVID-19 daily record with 9,935 new cases
Woman found dead in forest preserve was strangled: autopsy
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
Chicago COVID-19 surge worse than 1st peak: CDPH
With ballot counting winding down, Trump team pushes election legal fights
Philly police investigating alleged plot to attack Pa. Convention Center
Chicago could see longest stretch of 70-degree days in November ever
Show More
AP FACT CHECK: Trump fabricates election corruption in press conference
Taste, Air & Water Show funds not in Chicago 2021 budget
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Former Florida election official recalls controversial 2000 election
Man shot in Chicago Loop at Clark, Van Buren
More TOP STORIES News