Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and very nice on Thursday. Highs around 70.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and very nice. High: 70, Low: 48: Sunny, still warm. High: 72, Low: 51: Super Saturday. High:70, Low: 53: Breezy and warm. High: 73, Low: 59: Rain late. High: 73, Low: 54: Wind, rain, falling temperatures. High: 63, Low: 39: Sunny but colder. High: 49, Low: 28