Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and very nice on Thursday. Highs around 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny and very nice. High: 70, Low: 48

Friday: Sunny, still warm. High: 72, Low: 51

Saturday: Super Saturday. High:70, Low: 53

Sunday: Breezy and warm. High: 73, Low: 59

Monday: Rain late. High: 73, Low: 54

Tuesday: Wind, rain, falling temperatures. High: 63, Low: 39

Wednesday: Sunny but colder. High: 49, Low: 28


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
