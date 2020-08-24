Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and nice Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 57

Thursday: Heat returns. High: 92, Low: 71

Friday: Hot with morning storms. High: 92, Low: 67

Saturday Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 64

Sunday: PM storms. High: 83, Low: 69

Monday: Morning showers. High: 80, Low: 60

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 75, Low: 59

