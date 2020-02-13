Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice with low humidity Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and nice Tuesday with low humidity. Highs in the upper-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Tuesday: Sunny, nice, low humidity. High: 87, Low: 68

Wednesday: Few storms early. High: 86, Low: 69

Thursday: Sunny and mild. High: 82, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny, still dry. High: 82, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 80, Low: 61

Monday: Sunny, quiet. High: 79, Low: 62


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 patients report persistent, mysterious symptoms long after 1st bout with virus
Girl, 10 months, critically injured in Bishop Ford shooting; $10K reward offered
Men on bikes steal car, force driver out in Streeterville
Logan Square front lawn becomes Chicago's new jazz hub
Wisconsin will be added to Chicago quarantine list Tuesday: mayor
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
Show More
5 shot, 1 killed in Burnside
Notre Dame withdraws from hosting first presidential debate due to COVID-19
12-year-old arrested and charged in murder of woman
College campuses address COVID-19 concerns ahead of fall semester
Chicago hacker asks to be released from prison due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News