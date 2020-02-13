Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, partly-cloudy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, partly-cloudy Sunday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny with falling humidity. High: 87, Low: 65

Monday: Sunny, still warm. High: 85, Low: 67

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with sprinkles. High: 76, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 85, Low: 65

Thursday: Sunny and still dry. High: 87, Low: 67

Friday: Sunny and very warm. High: 89, Low: 69

Saturday: Hot, humid with a few storms late. High: 91, Low: 68


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
