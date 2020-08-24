Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and pleasant Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 72, Low: 55

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 80, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 57

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 58

Monday: Clouds increase, stray shower. High: 72, Low: 57

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 69, Low: 53

Wednesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 65, Low: 46


