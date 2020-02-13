Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant, warm Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and pleasant Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 87, Low: 61

Friday: Sunny, warmer. High: 88, Low: 65

Saturday: Hot with storms late. High: 89, Low: 71

Sunday: Storms possible early. High: 84, Low: 73

Monday: Sunny, dry, nice. High: 81, Low: 69

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 76, Low: 69

Wednesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 82, Low: 65


