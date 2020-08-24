Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, quiet, cool Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, quiet, cool Friday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, quiet, cool. High: 58, Low: 38

Saturday: Mostly sunny, patchy morning frost. High: 56, Low: 42

Sunday: Cloudy, morning rain, windy. High: 52, Low: 42

Monday: Sunny and drying out. High: 56, Low: 41

Tuesday: Slow warm up. High: 60, Low: 42

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 63, Low: 44

Thursday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 64, Low: 48

