Chicago Weather: Sunny, seasonably chilly Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, partially cloudy, and seasonably chilly Monday. Highs in the mid-40s

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly: 44, Low: 31

Tuesday: Snow/rain mix early then rain. High: 41, Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain at times. High: 55, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, looking dry. High: 48, Low: 34

Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 51, Low: 28

Saturday: Sprinkles early. High: 48, Low: 28

Sunday: PM rain/snow. High: 43, Low: 29



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
