Chicago Weather: Sunny, seasonably chilly Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, partially cloudy, and seasonably chilly Monday. Highs in the mid-40sHere's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, chilly: 44, Low: 31: Snow/rain mix early then rain. High: 41, Low: 40: Mostly cloudy with rain at times. High: 55, Low: 42: Mostly cloudy, looking dry. High: 48, Low: 34: Dry, chilly. High: 51, Low: 28: Sprinkles early. High: 48, Low: 28: PM rain/snow. High: 43, Low: 29