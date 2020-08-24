Chicago Weather: Sunny, very hot Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday is the hottest day of the week! Sunny, clear and hot with a record-breaking high of 98.
Wednesday: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 98, Low: 76
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, stray storm. High: 96, Low: 75
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 67
Saturday: Sunny and finally cooler. High: 81, Low: 60
Sunday: Sunny and beautiful, a great day. High: 79, Low: 61
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 60
Tuesday: Scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 59
