Chicago Weather: Sunny, very hot Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday is the hottest day of the week! Sunny, clear and hot with a record-breaking high of 98.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 98, Low: 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, stray storm. High: 96, Low: 75

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny and finally cooler. High: 81, Low: 60

Sunday: Sunny and beautiful, a great day. High: 79, Low: 61

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 60

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 59


