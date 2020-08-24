Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, mild and warm Friday. High of 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, mild. High: 80, Low: 64

Saturday: Warm, sunny. High: 85, Low: 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny, passing shower. High: 77, Low: 55

Monday: Cooler with showers. High: 68, Low: 51

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 62, Low: 48

Wednesday: Showers, chilly. High: 59, Low: 45

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cool. High: 55, Low: 44


