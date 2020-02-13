Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm, low humidity Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and pleasant with low humidity Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, low humidity. High: 86, Low: 65

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, very warm. High: 89, Low: 68

Saturday: Hot with storms late. High: 91, Low: 69

Sunday: Showers early. High: 86, Low: 64

Monday: Sunny, dry, nice. High: 81, Low: 62

Tuesday: Cooler with sprinkles. High: 76, Low: 58


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rogers Park cleans up after EF-1 tornado, other IL tornadoes confirmed
ComEd power outage leaves 260K across Chicago area in dark
West Side business owner reeling after looted again
$1M bond set for man charged in Englewood police shooting
2020's 'best' meteor shower lights up night sky, peaks tonight
Activists worry Chicago looting could set back lasting police reform, Englewood protest called off
Mayor faces criticism over city's widespread looting response plan
Show More
Looting task force established as Chicago cleans up devastated downtown businesses
Sketch released in Carol Stream attempted kidnapping
Woman rescued by Good Samaritans after storm topples tree on car
Woman killed, daughter injured in River North hit-and-run
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
More TOP STORIES News