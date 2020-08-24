Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm, very nice Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, warm and very, very nice. Highs in the low 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, very nice. High:72, Low: 54

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 73, Low: 60

Monday: Sunny, breezy, record high: 75, Low: 61

Tuesday: Breezy, storms late. High: 74, Low: 41

Wednesday: Sunny but colder. High: 49, Low: 36

Thursday: Sunny, chilly. High: 52, Low: 40

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 55, Low: 44



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden calls for unity, calm amid vote count
Illinois breaks COVID-19 daily record again with over 10K cases
Bodycam video released in Dolton police shooting of teen on Halloween
Murder charges filed in Gresham shooting that left 3 women dead
2020 presidential election live results, latest updates
Chicago-born rapper King Von, 2 others killed in shooting outside ATL club: police
Trump faces tough road in getting SCOTUS to intervene in election
Show More
Jacob Blake reaches plea in assault case, sentenced to probation
Biden transition team at work amid presidential election limbo
Election 'not officially over' as ballot counting continues in IL
Chicago food truck Taco Boom serves traditional quesabirria
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested after 2 officers shot, manhunt in WI
More TOP STORIES News