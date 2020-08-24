Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm, very nice Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beautiful and sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 78, Low: 58

Wednesday: Sunny, warm, a stray shower possible later in the day. High: 82, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, breezy. High: 69, Low: 53

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 64, Low: 49

Saturday: Sunny, cool. High: 65, Low: 52

Sunday: Sunny, very nice. High: 73, Low: 57

Monday: Sunny, mild. High: 75, Low: 58


