Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm, very windy Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, warm but very windy Saturday. Highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, warm, very windy. High: 82, Low: 62

Sunday: Warm and breezy. High: 80, Low: 58

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 49

Tuesday: Rain to the south. High: 58, Low: 45

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 44

Thursday: Sunny, cool. High: 60, Low: 40

Friday: Light rain. High: 55, Low: 42

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet Catholic school teacher fired, charged with grooming
90 found in Houston home, prompting human smuggling investigation
8 loose sheep rescued from backyard
Here's when Hawaii plans to drop COVID-19 test requirement
Illinois eviction moratorium could be extended
FBI searching for man who robbed Skokie bank
CPD creates foot chase focus groups to review policy
Show More
Bronzeville teacher creates marathon to raise money to start STEM program
Biden administration to return billions in border wall funding
US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday
Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
Bears pick QB Justin Fields in 1st round of NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News