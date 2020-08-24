Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, warmer Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and warmer Tuesday with highs in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, milder. High: 63, Low: 31

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 65, Low: 50

Thursday: Even milder, still sunny. High: 67, Low: 47

Friday: Warmer than normal. High: 69, Low: 50

Saturday: Still dry. High: 71, Low: 55

Sunday: Breezy with more clouds. High: 70, Low: 55

Monday: Partly cloudy with PM showers. High: 63, Low: 48


