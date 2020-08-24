Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny Wednesday, cooler by the lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright sunshine on Wednesday with a lake breeze. Highs in the 50s inland, low 40s near the lake.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, mild. High: 53, Low: 30

Thursday: Sunny, cooler. High: 42, Low: 26

Friday: Sunny, chilly lake breeze. High: 44, Low: 25

Saturday: Sunny, quiet. High: 45, Low: 26

Sunday: Still dry. High: 51, Low: 36

Monday: Sunny, breezy, mild. High: 58, Low: 38

Tuesday: Sunny, mild, warm. High: 60, Low: 40

