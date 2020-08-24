Chicago Weather: Sunny Wednesday, cooler by the lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bright sunshine on Wednesday with a lake breeze. Highs in the 50s inland, low 40s near the lake.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, mild. High: 53, Low: 30: Sunny, cooler. High: 42, Low: 26: Sunny, chilly lake breeze. High: 44, Low: 25: Sunny, quiet. High: 45, Low: 26: Still dry. High: 51, Low: 36: Sunny, breezy, mild. High: 58, Low: 38: Sunny, mild, warm. High: 60, Low: 40