Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunshine visible with hazy skies at times Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, with some milky skies due to western wildfires Monday. Highs in the mid 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos

Slightly cloudy with warmer temperatures Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s.



Monday: Sunny. High: 74, Low: 57

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 78, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 83, Low: 67

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chance of rain. High: 72, Low: 57

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 63, Low: 50

Saturday: Still dry. High: 66, Low: 48

Sunday: Sunny, milder. High: 71, Low: 52


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
51 shot, 12 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Foxx faces criticism over deadly Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing
Man killed, another injured in crash near Midway: police
U of I Hospital nurses' strike continues Monday, with SEIU Local 73 workers join picket lines
Orland Park Sky Zone cited after hosting 'lock-in': village officials
More restaurants, bars face closures due to COVID-19 economic impact
Tropical Storm Teddy forms, expected to strengthen
Show More
City to add protected bike lanes on NW Side
TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid
Bears fans celebrate new season with win against Lions
Cubs' Mills no-hits Brewers for baseball's 2nd no-hitter
High school athletes, parents hold rally to demand return of fall sports
More TOP STORIES News