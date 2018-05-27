WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Temps reach 97 degrees, more heat to come

Chicagoans basked in the sun and heat on Sunday. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures reached 97 degrees on Sunday in Chicago, making it the second hottest day in May ever recorded and ties the record for the day.

And Monday could break the record for the hottest Memorial Day, breaking the 2012 high of 95 degrees. Temps are expected to reach 97 degrees, starting out in the 70s in the morning, and 90 degrees by Lake Michigan.

The predicted record-breaking heat on Monday sparked the cancellation of the Naperville Memorial Day Parade, which was scheduled for Monday morning, city officials said late Sunday.



Skies will be clear for the coming days. No rain is expected until Wednesday when remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto, which is expected to hit Florida and Alabama, reaches the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. One to two inches of rain is forecasted.
When the rain comes, temperatures will drop into the 70s.

Chicagoans hit the beaches and outdoor festivals, including the Mole de Mayo in the Pilsen neighborhood which featured live music, vendors and crafters.

The heat created frustration for some people.

In Markham, drivers at 159th and Pulaski were forced to drive on a median in order to avoid this damaged road that buckled in the scorching temperatures.

At the Roosevelt Tower senior apartment building, the residents had no air conditioning except in the lobby.

Tenants here told us building management won't turn on their AC units until June 1 because of a city ordinance. Some people hung out in the lobby or sat outside.

"Just can't breathe. It's hot in these apartments and everybody in there will tell you it's hot," said resident Ruby Milan.
