Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow expected from storm starting Wednesday afternoon, evening

Wednesday will be dry to start the day, with snow developing first in the south suburbs and in Northwest Indiana late in the afternoon. The snow is expected to reach the city as the evening commute is winding down.
A Winter Weather Advisory is scheduled to go into effect at 3 p.m. for Kankakee and Livingston counties in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.
Around one to three inches of snow is expected overnight, with another one to two inches of snow accumulation possible Thursday morning.
There is also potential for lake effect snow Thursday night into Friday morning, mainly in the city and in Northwest Indiana.
