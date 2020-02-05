Weather

Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow expected from storm starting Wednesday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A snowstorm is moving into the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to five inches of snow in some areas by Thursday morning.

Snow began falling in the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana around 3 p.m., and will spread north throughout the evening. By 3:15 p.m. moderate to heavhy snow was falling in Morris, Kankakee and Pontiac.

A snow storm is moving into the Chicago area from the south Wednesday afternoon. It's expected to bring two to five inches of accumulation by Thursday morning.


Click here for the full seven-day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team

The snow is expected to reach the city as the evening commute is winding down between 7 and 9 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Kankakee County in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 9 a.m. Thursday.

WATCH: Dramatic photos from Google Earth show just how much Chicago's beaches are shrinking.



Around one to three inches of snow is expected overnight, with another one to two inches of snow accumulation possible Thursday morning. That brings the possibly total accumulation to around five inches for some areas.

There is also potential for lake effect snow Thursday night into Friday morning, mainly in the city and in Northwest Indiana.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation said it is monitoring the weather and will deploy a fleet of vehicles to respond to ice and snow. The timing of the launch of the vehicles depends on when the snow moves into the city, and officials are monitoring that moment by moment at the city's snow command.

Alderman Ray Lopez and Chicago Streets and Sanitation workers are cracking down on property owners who don't shovel.



The Illinois Department of Transportation tweeted to remind motorists to give snow plows room on the roads.

"We've received two reports just in the past 15 minutes of motorists hitting our plows," IDOT tweeted. "Please - and we cannot stress this enough - give our drivers room to do their jobs. #DontCrowdThePlow #ilwx #ILtraffic"

IDOT is reminding drivers that snow plows drive slowly, stop often, overlap lanes, and make wide turns. They also have a restricted field of vision, create snow clouds that could reduce visibility to zero and conceal hazards, and spread de-icer that could hit your vehicle. It's important to give snow plows room and drive behind them if at all possible. If you must pass, you should pass with caution.

No injuries were reported in either crash.

A warmer winter has led to much less ice cover thus far on Lake Michigan.

More TOP STORIES News