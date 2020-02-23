Weather

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for Chicago area beginning Tuesday; up to 8 inches of snow possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday may have been the warmest day of the year, but temperatures will fall into single digits this week.

The Chicago area could see up to 8 inches of snow this week, as another winter storm is expected to push though the area.



A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect from Tuesday, February 25 at 9 a.m. until Wednesday, February 26 at 12 p.m. for parts of the Chicago area in Illinois.



The heaviest snow will fall Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, with up to 8 inches of accumulation possible, ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said.

Monday will be significantly colder than this weekend, with temperatures in the 30s and a wind coming in off the lake. Light rain is expected to develop late in the day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlake countydekalb countyboone countymchenry countycoldsnowwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett to be arraigned on new charges in connection with alleged Chicago attack
Teen stabbed in Near North Side
Calumet Park carjacking leads to Dan Ryan chase, 2nd carjacking
Mike Bloomberg's campaign office vandalized in Edgewater on North Side: police
Woman fatally shot in South Shore may have been targeted: CPD
Chicago's new labor office seeks to expose hidden patterns of workplace abuse
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday, evening rain expected
Show More
Man, 25, charged with possession of armor-piercing bullets had fake CPD gear: police
Iran death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 50, news agency says
Man charged in West Side barbershop shooting that wounded 5
Woman gets stuck in Jackson Park lagoon after trying to save dog
Plans to transform Woodlawn use Obama Center as catalyst
More TOP STORIES News