Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for Chicago area beginning Tuesday; up to 8 inches of snow possible

Uncertainty remains as of early Sunday AM, but there is a potential for a winter storm to affect the area Tuesday night and Wednesday, with significant accumulating snow possible. Keep up to date on the latest forecast as this storm develops. pic.twitter.com/YgqkPuQ0sR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 23, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday may have been the warmest day of the year, but temperatures will fall into single digits this week.The Chicago area could see up to 8 inches of snow this week, as another winter storm is expected to push though the area.A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect from Tuesday, February 25 at 9 a.m. until Wednesday, February 26 at 12 p.m. for parts of the Chicago area in Illinois.The heaviest snow will fall Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, with up to 8 inches of accumulation possible, ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said.Monday will be significantly colder than this weekend, with temperatures in the 30s and a wind coming in off the lake. Light rain is expected to develop late in the day.