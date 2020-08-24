Weather

Chicago Weather: Variably cloudy, lake breeze Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Variably cloudy, lake breeze Sunday. Highs in the low 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.



Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 69, Low: 56

Monday: Clouds increase, showers and storms. High: 70, Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 73, Low: 46

Wednesday: Mild and windy. High: 76, Low: 52

Thursday: Cooling down. High: 56, Low: 37

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 53, Low: 36

Saturday: Slightly milder. High: 60, Low: 53


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan helps after car jumps curb, hitting 3, including child
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Loyola grad goes into labor, gives birth in middle of bar exam
31 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
4 shot, 1 killed in West Garfield Park shooting; victims crash into ambulance
Justice taqueria uses authentic herbs, spices with modern taco topping flair
$25K reward offered in South Chicago shooting of 10-year-old girl
Show More
Witness describes calling 911 after deadly St. Charles hit-and-run
1 dead, security guard in custody after shooting at Denver protest
2 charged in alleged Michigan plots served in US Marines
Lori Lightfoot among 14 Black mayors featured in Biden ad
Chicago Walk to End Alzheimer's participants choose own paths this year
More TOP STORIES News