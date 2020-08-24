Weather

Chicago Weather: Variably cloudy, record warmth Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Variably cloudy, record warmth Monday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, breezy, record high: 75, Low: 61

Tuesday: Breezy, storms late. High: 74, Low: 36

Wednesday: Sunny but colder. High: 49, Low: 32

Thursday: Sunny, chilly. High: 54, Low: 39

Friday: Isolated showers. High: 46, Low: 31

Saturday: Clouds increase. High: 47, Low: 42

Sunday: Clearing late. High: 51, Low: 34



