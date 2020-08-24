Weather

Chicago Weather: Very cold, breezy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Very cold, partly cloudy and breezy Friday night. Lows range from below 0 to the north to single digits to the south.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, very cold, with PM snow. High: 14, Low: --5

Sunday: Wind chills form -25 to -15. High: 6, Low: -1

Monday: More snow. High: 16, Low: 11

Tuesday: Snow ends early, very cold. High: 15, Low: -2

Wednesday: Dry and cold. High: 10, Low: -2

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow again. High: 14, Low: 6

Friday: Windy, cold. High: 8, Low: -4

