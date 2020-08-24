Weather

Chicago Weather: Very mild, sunny Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Very mild, sunny Wednesday. Highs in the upper 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 68, Low: 50

Thursday: Even milder, still sunny. High: 67, Low: 47

Friday: Warmer than normal. High: 69, Low: 50

Saturday: Still dry. High: 70, Low: 54

Sunday: Breezy with more clouds. High: 73, Low: 58

Monday: Partly cloudy with PM showers. High: 71, Low: 60

Tuesday: Sunny, milder. High: 64, Low: 40


