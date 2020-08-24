Weather

Chicago Weather: Very sunny, chilly Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Very sunny and chilly Saturday. Highs in the low 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Lots of sun, still cool. High: 64, Low: 48

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 69, Low: 50

Monday: Sunny, great day. High: 73, Low: 53

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer start to fall. High: 78, Low: 58

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 76, Low: 56

Friday: Sunny, very nice. High: 77, Low: 55


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
What's next for the Supreme Court after Justice Ginsburg's death?
Trump, Biden comment on death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
McCook police chief indicted on federal extortion charges
Politicians, celebs react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Police identify woman found dismembered in luggage
Will, Kankakee counties allowed to ease COVID-19 restrictions
Show More
Forest Park fire destroys home but not hope for families displaced by blaze
AJ Fruend's father given 30 year prison sentence in plea deal
Remote learning proves challenging for parents, students with special needs
Former Chicago mobster Mike 'The Large Guy' Sarno denied release
SUV drives onto 2 other cars in Skokie Aldi parking lot
More TOP STORIES News