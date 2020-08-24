Weather

Chicago Weather: Very windy, some rain, plummeting temperatures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures plummet Wednesday night, very windy with some rain. Beware of a rapid freeze-up. Lows around 20.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cold with sub-zero wind chills. High: 19, Low: 10

Friday: Cold, with Indiana snow showers. High: 22, Low: 17

Saturday: Sunny and not as cold. High: 37, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain. High: 44, Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy with morning flurries. High: 31, Low: 12

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, snow/rain mix at night. High: 27, Low: 24

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow mix to rain. High: 39, Low: 38

