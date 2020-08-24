Weather

Chicago Weather: Warm, humid with storms possible Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and humid with storms possible Monday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Monday: Hot, more humid, stray storm. High: 84, Low: 68

Tuesday: A few storms, humid, mostly sunny. High: 83, Low: 65

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly sunny, still warm. High: 84, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 86, Low: 65

Saturday: Few storms. High: 88, Low: 67

Sunday: Lower humidity. High: 88, Low: 65

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
55 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Armed carjackings reported in Mount Greenwood, Beverly
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
Sheraton Grand Hotel to reopen Monday for 1st time since March 2020
While states restrict voting, Illinois would expand access
Suspects arrested in freeway killing of SoCal boy Aiden Leos
Apple's WWDC 2021 event is about to kick off
Show More
CTA 'Pride Train' back in service
The meaning behind Harry, Meghan's daughter Lilibet's name
'Bittersweet': Dad swan spotted caring for cygnets following death of mother swan
One Summer Chicago applications close soon
Socialite charged in shooting death of Belize police officer: What we know
More TOP STORIES News