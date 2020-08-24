Weather

Chicago Weather: Warm, sunny, breezy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm, sunny and breezy Friday with highs around 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 80, Low: 63

Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 75, Low: 60

Monday: Clouds increase, showers and storms. High: 70, Low: 52

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 68, Low: 55

Wednesday: Mild and windy. High: 76, Low: 58

Thursday: Showers. High: 70, Low: 44


