Weather

Chicago Weather: Warm, sunny Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gorgeous warm and sunny day Saturday. Highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Warm, sunny. High: 85, Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly sunny, showers late. High: 77, Low: 55

Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 66, Low: 49

Tuesday: Showers end early. High: 64, Low: 51

Wednesday: Sunny, cool, chilly. High: 63, Low: 48

Thursday: Sunny, chilly. High: 56, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 57, Low: 43


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Bluff school district sends students home after COVID-19 exposure
Activists mark Laquan McDonald's birthday as fight for police reform continues
Kenosha police officer's lawyer says he shot Jacob Blake in fear for child in backseat
Firefighter injured in University Village blaze
Madigan refuses to testify before special committee investigating ComEd case: report
Some Republicans accuse governor of intimidation over Fair Tax Amendment
I-55 reopens after several injured in multi-vehicle crash: ISP
Show More
More than a dozen charged in West Side drug sting 'Operation Split Corners'
1 injured in North Riverside Mall shooting; mall closed for day
$16K reward offered in Harvey mother's murder
Joffrey Ballet dancers return after 6-month hiatus
Indiana to move into final reopening phase Saturday
More TOP STORIES News