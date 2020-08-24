Chicago Weather: Breezy, warmer Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy and warmer Thursday. Highs reaching 70.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Warm. High: 70, Low: 66: Temperatures drop, chilly. High: 67, Low: 35: Colder, dry. High: 49, Low: 44: Cold with PM showers. High: 51, Low: 47: Patchy light rain. High: 51, Low: 37: Flurries and chilly. High: 43, Low: 31: Sunshine and chilly. High: 47, Low: 30