Chicago Weather: Breezy, warmer Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy and warmer Thursday. Highs reaching 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Warm. High: 70, Low: 66

Friday: Temperatures drop, chilly. High: 67, Low: 35

Saturday: Colder, dry. High: 49, Low: 44

Sunday: Cold with PM showers. High: 51, Low: 47

Monday: Patchy light rain. High: 51, Low: 37

Tuesday: Flurries and chilly. High: 43, Low: 31

Wednesday: Sunshine and chilly. High: 47, Low: 30


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
