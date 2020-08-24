Chicago Weather: Warm Wednesday with PM showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday will be warm with showers possible at night. Highs in the mid-50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers at night. High: 58, Low: 48
Thursday: Warm and windy, storms early. High: 76, Low: 64
Friday: Showers and storms, temperatures drop. High: 70, Low: 40
Saturday: Colder, breezy. High: 49, Low: 43
Sunday: Cold with PM showers. High: 55, Low: 47
Monday: Rain ends early. High: 51, Low: 37
Tuesday: Cold, with flurries or sprinkles possible. High: 43, Low: 29
