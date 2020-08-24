Weather

Chicago Weather: Warm Wednesday with PM showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday will be warm with showers possible at night. Highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers at night. High: 58, Low: 48

Thursday: Warm and windy, storms early. High: 76, Low: 64

Friday: Showers and storms, temperatures drop. High: 70, Low: 40

Saturday: Colder, breezy. High: 49, Low: 43

Sunday: Cold with PM showers. High: 55, Low: 47

Monday: Rain ends early. High: 51, Low: 37

Tuesday: Cold, with flurries or sprinkles possible. High: 43, Low: 29


